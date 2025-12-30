Crude little changed as traders scrutinise Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday after gaining more than 2% in the previous session. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

By Anushree Mukherjee and Sudarshan Varadhan

Singapore — Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday after gaining more than 2% in the previous session as investors sought clarity on peace talks to end the war in Ukraine to gauge potential supply disruptions.

Brent crude futures for February delivery, which expire on Tuesday, were down 6c at $61.88 a barrel at 7.55am GMT. The more active March contract was at $61.45, down 4c. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude eased 4c to $58.04.

The Brent and WTI benchmarks settled more than 2% higher in the previous session after Moscow accused Kyiv of targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence, stoking fears of supply disruptions.

Kyiv dismissed Moscow’s accusation as baseless and designed to undermine peace negotiations. After a phone call with Putin, US President Donald Trump said he was angered by details of the alleged attack.

The escalating geopolitical tensions, despite Trump repeating his belief that a peace deal might be near, could put pressure on oil prices.

“I think the markets are sensing that a deal is going to be very hard to come by,” said Marex analyst Ed Meir.

Adding to supply concerns were strikes by a Saudi Arabia-led coalition on what it described as foreign military support to separatists in southern Yemen backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The coalition has asked UAE forces to leave Yemen as tensions mount between the two Gulf oil powers.

Traders were also worried about other Middle East developments after Trump said the US could support another strike on Iran were Tehran to resume rebuilding its ballistic missile or nuclear weapons programmes.

Despite heightened fears about supply disruptions, perceptions of an oversupplied global market remain and could cap prices, analysts say.

“Given the cross-currents of US-led peace efforts and persistent oversupply concerns versus simmering geopolitical tensions, we expect WTI to continue to trade in a $55-$60 range in the near term,” IG analysts said in a note on Tuesday.

Meir said prices would trend downwards in the first quarter of 2026 due to a “growing oil glut”.