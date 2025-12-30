Gold rebounds from two-week low as buyers return

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Pablo Sinha

Bengaluru — Gold prices rebounded on Tuesday from the previous session’s near two-week low as buyers returned after profit-taking.

Spot gold was up 1% at $4,374.76/oz at 9.17am GMT. On Monday it posted its biggest daily percentage loss in more than two months in a retreat from Friday’s record high of $4,549.71/oz to its lowest since December 17.

US gold futures for February delivery were up 1.1% at $4,391.30/oz.

“The sell-off yesterday had the hallmarks of profit-taking and repositioning ahead of the New Year … buyers are likely returning as the structural conditions of this rally — a weaker US dollar and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty — still remain,” said Zain Vawda, analyst at MarketPulse by Oanda.

Bullion has climbed 66% this year, its biggest annual gain since 1979, fuelled by monetary easing, geopolitical tensions, central bank buying and increased holdings in exchange-traded funds.

The US Federal Reserve will release minutes of its December meeting later on Tuesday, which are expected to show divisions at the central bank on the trajectory of monetary policy next year.

Traders are pricing in two rate cuts next year. Non-yielding assets such as gold tend to do well in a low interest rate environment.

On the geopolitical front, Russia accused Ukraine on Monday of trying to attack President Vladimir Putin’s residence.

Spot silver was up 3.3% at $74.61/oz. It reached an all-time high of $83.62/oz in the previous session before logging its biggest daily loss since August 2020.

Silver has surged 159% this year, driven by its inclusion on the US critical minerals list, supply deficits and growing industrial and investor appetite.

“Gold will need to solidify its hold above the $4,000/oz threshold for bullish momentum to remain in play, while silver’s next major test will be holding above the psychological $50/oz handle before reclaiming the $80/oz level,” Vawda said.

Spot platinum rose 3.5% to $2,182.30/oz. It also touched a record high on Monday — $2,478.50/oz — before logging its biggest one-day drop ever.

Palladium rose 1% to $1,632.56/oz after falling 16% on Monday.