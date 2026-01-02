Copper keeps on rising, aluminium hits three-and-a-half year top

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The cathode manufacturing process is pictured inside a plant at the copper smelter of Codelco Ventanas in Ventanas city, Chile. January 7, 2015. Picture: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

By Naveen Thukral

Singapore — London copper rose almost 1% on Friday, starting the new year on a positive ​note after prices surged over 40% to record highs in a stellar 2025, while aluminium hit its highest since May 2022.

Three-month copper on the London Metal ‍Exchange (LME) climbed 0.9% to $12,537/tonne by 05.56am GMT. China’s Shanghai Futures Exchange was closed for a holiday.

LME aluminium was little changed after climbing to its highest since ​May 2022 at $2,998/tonne.

LME copper hit a record ‍high last year, rising 42% as a weaker US dollar, booming demand from AI and renewable ⁠energy, and mine supply disruptions drove the rally.

The dollar made a feeble start to 2026 on Friday after struggling against most currencies last ‌year, while the yen steadied ‌near 10-month lows as ⁠traders awaited economic data this month to gauge the path of interest rates. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies.

In 2026, prices of copper, which is widely used in the power and construction sectors, will take direction from demand in China.

China’s factory activity unexpectedly ​grew in December, snapping a record ⁠eight-month decline, lifted by a rise in pre-holiday orders as officials seek to spur the $19-trillion economy’s manufacturing sector without worsening deflation.

Among other metals, zinc rose ‍0.1% to $3,121.5, lead added 0.1% to $2,012, ‍tin gained 0.7% to $40,825 and nickel rose ‍1.2% to $16,850.