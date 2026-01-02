Oil inches up after biggest annual loss since 2020

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Oil prices edged up on the first day of trade in 2026, after last year posting their biggest annual loss since 2020. Picture:

Oil prices edged up on the first day of trade in 2026, after last year posting their biggest annual loss since 2020, as Ukrainian drones targeted Russian oil facilities and a US blockade pressured Venezuela’s exports.

Brent crude futures climbed 35c on Friday to $61.20 a barrel by 4.09am ‍GMT, while US West Texas intermediate (WTI) crude was ​at $57.76 a barrel, up 34c.

Russia and Ukraine traded allegations of attacks on civilians on New Year’s Day despite talks overseen by US President Donald Trump that are aimed at bringing an end to the nearly four-year-old war. Kyiv has been intensifying strikes against Russian ​energy infrastructure in recent months, aiming to cut off Moscow’s sources of financing for its military campaign in Ukraine.

And in the ‍latest action by Trump’s administration to increase pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Washington on Wednesday imposed sanctions on four companies and associated oil tankers it said are operating in Venezuela’s ⁠oil sector. The US blockade aims to keep sanctioned tankers from entering or leaving Venezuela and is forcing state energy company PDVSA to resort to extreme solutions to avoid shutting down refining units as residual fuel inventories build up.

The Brent and WTI benchmarks recorded annual losses ‌of nearly 20% in 2025, the steepest since ‌2020, as concerns about oversupply and tariffs ⁠outweighed geopolitical risks. It was the third straight year of losses for Brent, the longest such streak on record.

The muted movement in oil prices on Thursday reflects a struggle between short-term geopolitical risks and longer-term market fundamentals that point towards oversupply ahead of next week’s Opec+ meeting, Priyanka Sachdeva, a senior market analyst at Phillip Nova, said in a note, with WTI prices skewed towards the $55-$65 per barrel range in the first quarter.

Opec and its allies will meet virtually on January 4.

Traders are widely expecting Opec+ ​to continue pausing output hikes in the first quarter, said June ⁠Goh, a senior analyst at Sparta Commodities. This year “will be an important year for assessing Opec+ decisions for balancing supply”, she said, adding that China will continue to build crude stockpiles in the first half, providing a floor for oil prices.

In the US, oil production hit a record ‍high of 13.87-million barrels per day in October, ‍according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday. Crude stocks fell while gasoline and ‍distillate inventories rose last week on robust refining activity, the EIA reported.