Commodity index shake-up and a firm dollar weigh on gold

By Ishaan Arora
Bengaluru — Gold fell on Friday as commodity index readjustments and a firm dollar kept the pressure on prices, with investors positioning ahead of crucial US nonfarm payrolls data due later in the day.
Spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,464.57/oz by 3.53am GMT, though it was set for a 3% weekly gain. Bullion hit a record high of $4,549.71 on December 26.
US gold futures for February delivery firmed 0.3% to $4,473.60.
“Gold prices for the last three days have traded off on some profit-taking, but indeed a key driver at the moment is US dollar strength in advance of NFP data,” said independent analyst Ross Norman.
The dollar advanced to a near one-month high, as traders braced for a US Supreme Court decision on President Donald Trump’s use of emergency tariff powers. A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced bullion more expensive for other currency holders.
Economists expect modest job growth of 60,000 and a slight drop in the unemployment rate to 4.5% from 4.6%.
Prices are expected to face downward pressure over the next few days as the annual Bloomberg Commodity Index rebalancing — a periodic adjustment of commodity weightings to keep the index aligned with market conditions — begins this week.
“Several indices are reweighting the amount of precious metals and gold in them at the beginning of the year. So to some extent there’s a bit of weakness on index rebalancing but fundamentally I think that things remain quite positive,” Norman added.
Gold prices could rise to $5,000/oz in the first half of 2026 on rising geopolitical risks and debt, HSBC said.
Nonyielding assets tend to do well in a low-interest-rate environment and during economic uncertainties.
Spot silver lost 0.5% to $76.48/oz after hitting a record high of $83.62 on December 29. The white metal was on track for an over 5% weekly rise.
Spot platinum shed 1.8% to $2,227.11/oz after scaling a record peak of $2,478.50 last Monday. Palladium was steady at $1,786.18/oz. Both metals were set for weekly gains as well.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.