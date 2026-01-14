Momentum says Venezuela fallout could boost SA assets

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The more important issue for South Africa is what the intervention reveals about the direction of US foreign policy, says Momentum head of asset allocation Herman van Papendorp.

South African financial markets are unlikely to suffer any direct fallout from the US’ kidnapping and charging of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro earlier this month, but the broader shift in US foreign policy could gradually prove supportive for local assets, says Momentum Investments.

Head of asset allocation Herman van Papendorp said due to Venezuela’s limited economic footprint the intervention should not materially affect global markets or South Africa’s near-term economic outlook.

“Venezuela represents only about 0.1% of global GDP and 1% of global oil production, so in isolation this is not a market-moving event,” he said.

Herman van Papendorp. Picture: SUPPLIED

The more important issue for South Africa is what the intervention reveals about the direction of US foreign policy and how this may shape investor behaviour globally, Van Papendorp said.

“The action highlights a more forceful US approach to foreign affairs, where decisions are increasingly guided by national interest rather than international rules. As a result, investors are paying closer attention to geopolitical risk when making investment decisions,” he added.

“This environment could support assets that are seen as alternatives to traditional US safe havens, particularly gold and other precious metals. For South Africa, this is significant given the sector’s contribution to export earnings, mining employment, and listed companies on the JSE.”

Bond boon

Van Papendorp said heightened geopolitical uncertainty could also prompt investors to diversify away from US assets. “Should that occur, non-US equity and bond markets could attract additional flows, particularly in a weaker dollar environment.

“Emerging markets with established and liquid capital markets, including South Africa, are well placed to benefit from such diversification,” Van Papendorp said, noting that local bonds and equities could see increased investor interest.

Oil markets are expected to respond mainly through higher price volatility rather than a sustained directional move, he added. While Venezuela holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves, meaningful increases in production would require extensive investment and take years to materialise.

“For South Africa, higher oil price volatility presents some inflation risk, but the impact should remain manageable unless geopolitical tension escalates further,” Van Papendorp said.