PrimeXBT launches ‘Discover’ to bring actionable insights to SA traders

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PrimeXBT’s Discover has three key features — Markets, Trading Ideas, and an Economic Calendar — and is available via web and mobile.

PrimeXBT, a leading multi-asset broker and crypto derivatives exchange, has introduced Discover to its South African clients.

This new research and market-insight hub is now available on both the FSCA-regulated broker’s web platform and the latest version of its mobile app.

For many South African traders, planning a trade still means switching between prices, charts, and macro calendars across multiple tools. Discover brings together real-time market data, technical trade ideas, and macro-economic intelligence in one unified place to explore trends, monitor volatility, and make informed decisions with greater confidence.

Discover introduces three key features designed to support smarter, insight-driven trading across SA’s fast-growing retail market:

Markets: A real-time overview of all tradable assets with live prices and 24H changes. Trading Ideas*: Actionable bullish and bearish market insights powered by Trading Central, including targets, pivots, and integrated charts. Economic Calendar: A global macro-event calendar covering major releases with actual, forecast, and previous data, including volatility insights.

Speaking about the rollout, Sihle Tuta, regional head of PrimeXBT SA, says: “Discover brings high-quality research directly into the [PrimeXBT] platform, giving South African traders a simple way to understand what’s driving price movements and how upcoming events may affect their next decision.

“It’s an important step in supporting informed, confident trading in a regulated environment.”

This release strengthens PrimeXBT’s commitment to accessible trading education in SA, a key priority for local traders navigating both global and regional market conditions. Discover helps users identify opportunities faster, prepare for major economic events, and build more structured trading habits through concise explanations and practical insights.

For South African introducing brokers and affiliates, the feature adds meaningful value to the client experience and supports stronger long-term engagement.

The launch of Discover reflects PrimeXBT’s continued evolution towards a more education-focused and insight-driven trading experience for users in South Africa and beyond. By bringing high-quality research and structured analysis into one place, the broker strengthens its commitment to supporting more informed and confident trading.

Start trading with PrimeXBT.

This article was sponsored by PrimeXBT.

*Trading Ideas are provided by Trading Central, a licensed third-party research provider. PrimeXBT does not accept liability for the success rate of ideas.

PrimeXBT (Pty) Ltd is an authorised financial services provider in SA (licence number: 45697). The broker acts as an intermediary between the investor and the market maker which is the counterparty to the products purchased through PrimeXBT.

The content provided here is for informational purposes only. It is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities.

The financial products offered by PrimeXBT are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

PrimeXBT does not accept clients from the restricted jurisdictions as indicated on its website. Terms and conditions apply.