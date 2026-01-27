Gold and silver surf safe-haven wave to almost record highs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Ishaan Arora

Bengaluru — Gold rose on Tuesday, after breaking through the $5,100 mark for the first time in the previous session, as safe-haven demand lingered amid geopolitical uncertainty, while silver also hovered near record highs.

Spot gold climbed 1% to $5,065.07/oz by 3.29am GMT, after scaling a record $5,110.50 the previous day.

US gold futures for February delivery lost 0.4% to $5,059.90/oz.

“Trump’s disruptive policy approach this year is playing into the hands of precious metals as a defensive play. The threats of higher tariffs to Canada and South Korea are doing enough to keep gold a safe-haven choice,” said Tim Waterer, KCM Trade chief market analyst.

Making things murkier geopolitically, US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would raise tariffs on South Korean car, lumber and pharmaceuticals imports to 25%, while criticising Seoul for failing to enact a trade deal with Washington.

This was after he threatened tariffs on Canada in the backdrop of a thawing relationship between the two countries, following Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to China earlier this month.

China’s Zijin Gold will buy Canada’s Allied Gold for about C$5.5 billion ($4.02bn) in cash, amid record high prices for gold. Gold’s unprecedented rally has boosted miners’ margins and cash flows, fuelling consolidation.

“The intervention from US and Japanese officials to steady the yen has dented the dollar and has been a boon for the gold price,” Waterer said, while the greenback was further pressured by a looming US government shutdown and Trump’s erratic policymaking, resulting in cheaper greenback-priced gold for overseas consumers.

Bets are for the Federal Reserve to hold interest rates steady at its meeting beginning later today, amid a Trump administration criminal investigation of Fed chief Jerome Powell, an evolving effort to fire Fed governor Lisa Cook, and the upcoming nomination of a successor to Powell in May.

Spot silver surged 5.2% to $109.22/oz, after hitting a record high of $117.69 on Monday. The white metal has already surged 53% so far this year.

Spot platinum lost 2.5% to $2,658.19/oz after hitting a record $2,918.80 in the previous session, while palladium fell 1.3% to $1,956.31.