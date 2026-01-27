Oil loses ground despite US winter storm

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Anushree Mukherjee and Jeslyn Lerh

Singapore — Oil prices fell on Tuesday as investors kept an eye on a resumption in supply from Kazakhstan, but price declines were limited as a huge winter storm hit crude production and affected refineries on the US Gulf Coast.

Brent crude futures fell 44c, or 0.7%, to $65.15 a barrel at 4.40am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 35c, or 0.6%, at $60.28 a barrel.

Kazakhstan is poised to resume production from its biggest oil field, its energy ministry said on Monday, though industry sources said volumes were still low.

The CPC, which operates Kazakhstan’s main exporting pipeline, also said it returned to full loading capacity at its terminal on the Russian Black Sea coast after maintenance was completed at one of its three mooring points.

“A recovery in these flows should improve availability in the prompt market, putting some pressure on the Brent prompt spread, which has strengthened significantly through January,” ING commodities strategists said in a note.

“The strength in timespreads has been at odds with estimates for a large oil surplus,” ING added.

The premium for March Brent futures over April has risen to more than 80c a barrel, compared with about 30c at the start of the month.

Oil price declines were tempered by a loss of production in the US as a severe winter storm swept across the country, straining energy infrastructure and power grids.

US oil producers lost up to 2-million barrels a day, or about 15% of national production, at the weekend, analysts and traders estimated.

At the same time, several refineries along the US Gulf Coast reported issues related to the freezing weather, which Daniel Hynes, an analyst at ANZ, said raised concerns about fuel supply disruptions.

On the geopolitical front, a US aircraft carrier and supporting warships have arrived in the Middle East, two US officials told Reuters on Monday, expanding President Donald Trump’s capabilities to defend US forces, or potentially take military action against Iran.

“Supply risks haven’t totally evaporated.... Tension in the Middle East persists after President Trump dispatched naval assets to the region,” Hynes said.

Further on the supply front, eight members of oil cartel Opec and allies, together called Opec+, are expected to keep the group’s pause on oil output increases for March at a meeting on February 1, three Opec+ delegates told Reuters.

The eight Opec+ members meeting are Saudi Arabia, Russia, the UAE, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Iraq, Algeria and Oman.