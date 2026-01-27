Rand eyes R15.50/$ as bullish momentum builds

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The rand’s momentum is reinforced by a surge in precious metal prices. Picture: 123rf

After breaching R16 a dollar for the first time since July 2022 on Monday, the rand is entering territory that analysts say could open the door to further strengthening towards R15.50, supported by buoyant commodity prices, bond inflows and improvements in South Africa’s fiscal and credit outlook linked to recent reforms.

Rand Swiss senior analyst Shaun Murison said carry-trade opportunities, strong demand for local bonds, rising prices for gold, copper and platinum, a risk-on global environment and continued dollar weakness would support rand gains.

(Ruby-Gay Martin)

The rand’s momentum is reinforced by a surge in precious metal prices, which boost export earnings and strengthen South Africa’s terms of trade. Gold has powered to record prices above $5,100 an ounce, while platinum and copper have also advanced, lifting foreign-exchange inflows and supporting mining-sector revenues.

Dollar weakness

Annatjie van Rooyen, CEO of Regenesys Investment Fund, said technical analysis indicates the rand could strengthen to between R15.70 a dollar and R15.20 a dollar in the short term, “supported by the dollar weakness which remains underpinned by geopolitical tension between the US and Iran, elevated uncertainty due to unpredictable US policy decisions and anticipated accommodative monetary policy”.

Herman Van Papendorp, head of asset allocation at Momentum Investments, said strong gold and platinum prices are attracting global investor interest as alternatives to US treasuries amid uncertainty over the dollar’s safe-haven status.

Strong domestic fundamentals

The currency is also benefiting from a series of domestic developments, including the country’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) greylist in late 2025 after reforms to strengthen anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorism financing regulations.

In November, S&P Global upgraded South Africa’s sovereign credit rating, citing a stronger fiscal performance, improved revenue collection and a more stable political environment. Monetary policy has also contributed, with the Reserve Bank lowering its inflation target to 3%, anchoring expectations and allowing for a more accommodative rate environment.

“The rand also remains supported by bond market inflows as investors seek higher yields and diversification away from US assets, further strengthened by the anticipated path of debt stabilisation, prospects for real economic growth, continued fiscal consolidation, sustained political stability, and increased infrastructure investment,” Van Rooyen said.

Rand strength could be further reinforced if tangible progress on domestic reforms accelerates the country’s growth momentum. — Herman van Papendorp, Momentum

Van Papendorp said the rand is likely to remain strong for the time being as global flows favour non-US, emerging-market and South African assets, particularly if foreign investors extend last year’s buying of SA bonds into equities.

“Rand strength could be further reinforced if tangible progress on domestic reforms accelerates the country’s growth momentum,” he added.

By 5.30pm on Monday, the Rand was trading 0.78% firmer at R15.96 a dollar.

South Africa’s equities have also been on a record-breaking run, with the all share index reaching a fresh high of 124,563 points on Monday, with further growth on the cards.

The latest Bank of America fund managers survey on South Africa shows a sharp increase in equity optimism: 78% of respondents reported being bullish and 89% see buying opportunities at levels last seen in 2008.

The survey finds sentiment regarding the domestic economy continues to improve, with the rand also expected to strengthen further.

Preferred sectors include banks, metals & mining and platinum, which are enjoying a bull run on record commodity prices.