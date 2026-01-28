Gold powers past $5,200 as dollar slides to four-year low

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Ishaan Arora

Bengaluru — Gold broke through $5,200 for the first time on Wednesday, after rising more than 3% on Tuesday, as the dollar plunged to a near four-year low amid persisting geopolitical concern, ahead of a US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.

Spot gold jumped 1.1% to $5,243.58/oz by 3.14am GMT, after scaling a record high of $5,247.21 earlier, up more than 20% since the start of the year.

US gold futures for February delivery surged 3.1% to $5,237.70/oz.

“[Gold’s rise] is due to the very strong indirect correlation with the dollar and yesterday’s price rise in gold in the US session was due to [US President Donald] Trump’s remark to a casual question about the dollar which implied that [there is] a broad-based consensus within the White House to have a weaker greenback going forward,” said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

The dollar was grappling with a “crisis of confidence” as it struggled near four-year lows, exacerbating dollar selling, after Trump said the currency’s value is “great” when asked whether he thought it had declined too much.

US consumer confidence, meanwhile, slumped to its lowest level in more than 11-and-a-half years in January amid mounting anxiety over a sluggish labour market and high prices.

Trump added that he will soon announce his pick to serve as head of the US central bank, and predicted interest rates would decline once the new chair takes over.

The Fed is widely expected to hold rates steady at its January monetary policy meeting, currently under way.

Wong added that near-term resistance for gold could be seen around $5,240/oz. Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday that gold could climb to $6,000/oz in 2026, citing persistent investment demand as central banks and investors increase allocations to non-dollar and tangible assets.

Spot silver was up 1.9% at $115.11/oz, after hitting a record high of $117.69 on Monday. The white metal has already jumped almost 60% so far this year.

Spot platinum gained 2% to $2,692.60/oz after hitting a record $2,918.80 on Monday, while palladium was up 1.4% at $1,961.68.