PODCAST | New year’s resolutions to improve your financial wellbeing

Make 2026 the year you build simple, consistent money habits that support long-term financial wellbeing.

Financial success is not just about numbers — it’s about cultivating consistent habits, thoughtful decision-making, and long-term discipline, says Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer (CIO) of PSG Wealth.

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: PSG Wealth

In this insightful podcast, Pask highlights the common financial mistakes many South Africans make year after year, so you can avoid these pitfalls.

From chasing get-rich-quick schemes and following last year’s top-performing investments, to falling into credit card debt cycles and neglecting emergency funds, he unpacks the behaviours that quietly erode wealth.

Whether you’re looking to start investing intentionally, break costly spending cycles, or build a reliable safety net, this episode offers actionable guidance to help you make smarter financial choices this new year, and every year.

Listen to the podcast now:

