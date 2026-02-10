Gold slips as traders stay on the sidelines ahead of US data

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Ishaan Arora

Bengaluru — Gold fell on Tuesday, though held above the $5,000/oz level, as investors stayed cautious ahead of key US jobs and inflation data due later this week that would provide cues to the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $5,029.49/oz by 3.32am GMT. The metal gained 2% on Monday, as the dollar weakened to a more than one-week low. It had scaled a record high of $5,594.82/oz on January 29.

US gold futures for April delivery lost 0.5% to $5,052.00/oz.

Spot silver was down 2.1% at $81.64/oz, after rising nearly 7% in the previous session. It had hit a record high of $121.64 on January 29.

“The cold war, economic competition between the US and China, that’s not going away anytime probably for years to come ... so we’re in a situation where gold has something of a built-in upside bias broadly, and now it’s a question of just how much will short-term Fed policy expectations matter,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

The dollar nursed steep losses on Tuesday, while the yen held on to its gains in the wake of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s resounding election victory.

Spivak added that gold is being pulled back to the $5,000 level from both the upper and lower price ranges, while silver is showing more volatility on speculative trading.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Monday that US job gains could be lower in the coming months due to slower labour force growth and higher productivity, weighing into a debate that is also under way at the Federal Reserve.

Investors expect at least two 25-basis-point rate cuts in 2026, with the first one expected in June. Nonyielding bullion tends to do well in low-interest-rate environments.

Data expected this week includes monthly retail sales for December, the consumer price index (CPI) for January, and the nonfarm payrolls report for January.

Spot platinum shed 2.1% to $2,084.09/oz, while palladium lost 1.7% to $1,710.75.