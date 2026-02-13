ALEX DAVIDSON: Capital has changed, and Africa must respond beyond reform

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Africa’s future will depend on its ability to mobilise capital efficiently, transparently and at pace, writes Alex Davidson, head of Global Markets SA at Standard Bank CIB.

The global investment landscape is being reshaped by forces that are structural rather than cyclical. Multilateral consensus has weakened, capital has become more selective, and geopolitical fragmentation is increasingly reflected in how and where investment flows.

In a world of higher interest rates and tighter liquidity, capital is no longer abundant, and the cost of misallocation is rising.

About the author: Alex Davidson is head of Global Markets SA at Standard Bank CIB. (Standard Bank)

For Africa, this moment represents both a constraint and a defining opportunity. Access to capital can no longer be taken for granted, yet the continent’s growth prospects, demographics and resource base remain compelling.

The question now is not whether Africa can attract investment, but whether it can do so at scale and on sustainable terms.

Capital markets are no longer a policy footnote

For too long, the development of African capital markets has been treated as a technical exercise, a regulatory milestone to satisfy external benchmarks or unlock concessional funding. That framing is now outdated. Deepening capital markets is not a compliance requirement; it is a strategic necessity.

Without scale, liquidity and credible exit mechanisms, Africa will struggle to finance the infrastructure, industrialisation and climate adaptation its economies require.

Shallow markets raise borrowing costs, limit domestic participation and leave countries overly exposed to foreign currency risk. By contrast, well-functioning capital markets transform savings into long-term investment and anchor economic resilience.

Reform has moved the dial, and scale must follow

The past few years have marked a clear inflection point. At the inaugural African Markets Conference in 2025, policymakers and investors acknowledged that the reform cycle across the continent had entered a more serious phase.

Risk-management instruments allow investors to price uncertainty more accurately, lowering the overall cost of capital — Head of Global Markets SA, Standard Bank CIB, Alex Davidson

Nigeria dismantled long-standing fuel and foreign exchange subsidies, Kenya pursued fiscal consolidation while safeguarding growth, and Angola accelerated reforms aimed at diversification and debt sustainability. These were not marginal adjustments. They were politically difficult decisions that signalled a renewed commitment to macroeconomic credibility.

But reform, while necessary, is not enough. The next phase is about delivery and scale.

Africa faces an annual infrastructure financing gap estimated at between $130bn and $170bn. Energy requirements are even more stark. Achieving universal access and supporting a just transition will require close to $190bn of investment each year. Public balance sheets, already constrained by rising debt service costs, cannot meet this challenge alone.

Market depth is the missing link

This is where capital markets become decisive. Deep domestic bond markets reduce reliance on external borrowing and mitigate currency mismatches. Liquid equity markets provide growth capital beyond the banking system. Risk-management instruments allow investors to price uncertainty more accurately, lowering the overall cost of capital.

The connection between market depth and the green transition is particularly important. Africa holds some of the world’s richest renewable resources and critical minerals, yet it attracts less than 3% of global foreign direct investment.

This gap reflects not a lack of opportunity, but structural barriers, including fragmented regulation, weak project pipelines and limited long-dated financing options.

Repricing risk, not rewriting the story

One of the most persistent challenges remains Africa’s risk premium. Too often, the cost of capital applied to African assets reflects perception rather than performance. Political risk is overstated, liquidity risk is misunderstood and diversification benefits are underappreciated.

Breaking this cycle requires evidence, not rhetoric. Consistent policy execution, transparent foreign exchange regimes, credible fiscal frameworks and functioning capital markets all help narrow the gap between perceived and actual risk.

Where these conditions are present, capital has shown a willingness to engage on longer tenors and at lower returns.

The annual African Markets Conference, presented and hosted by Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB), has increasingly become a forum where this shift from aspiration to execution is debated with necessary precision.

By convening finance ministers, central bankers, global investors and development institutions, it has helped move the conversation away from intent and towards mechanisms, including how projects are structured, how risks are shared and how capital can both enter and exit markets efficiently.

From promise to performance

Africa does not lack opportunity, nor does it lack capital. What it lacks is the financial architecture to connect the two at scale. Deepening capital markets is central to that task. It underpins macroeconomic resilience, supports private sector growth and enables the long-term financing required for infrastructure and the energy transition.

The reform era has concluded. The next decade will be driven by implementation, growth, and integrity. Africa’s future will not be determined by its potential, which has long been recognised, but by its ability to mobilise capital efficiently, transparently and at pace.

That is the challenge now before the continent, and the opportunity that will define its economic trajectory for years to come.

Click here for details about the 2026 African Markets Conference.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank CIB.