Indian IT stocks set to lose $50bn in worst week since pandemic on AI fears

Indian IT shares were headed for their worst week since March 2020 on Friday, losing about $50bn in market value in a rout sparked by worries about the impact of AI on the sector.

The sell-off intensified after a tech-led slide on Wall Street overnight, where concerns about shrinking margins hit heavyweights such as Apple and pushed investors into safe-haven bonds before key US inflation data.

The launch of a tool by tech startup Anthropic last month triggered a global tech sell-off and intensified concerns that rapid adoption of generative AI could upend India’s $283bn IT services industry.

The Nifty IT index fell 5.2% on Friday before paring losses to about 1.7% by 1pm IST.

For the week, the index is down 9.4%, its steepest drop since early March 2020, when Covid-19 gripped global markets.

Sat Duhra, portfolio manager at Henderson Far East Income, said AI presents opportunities that Indian IT companies should tap into. “I think the companies probably haven’t done the greatest job in communicating how they turn that into an opportunity rather than a threat,” Duhra said.

Analysts at JP Morgan flagged investor concerns that India’s IT firms could miss growth targets as AI pushes clients to reallocate spending.

The brokerage, however, noted it’s “overly simplistic” to assume that AI can automatically generate enterprise-grade software and replace the value IT services firms create across the cycle.

“IT services companies remain the plumbers in the tech world, and if enterprise software/SaaS is rewritten on a bespoke basis by agents, it will need significant services plumbing to work in an enterprise context and minimise AI slop.”

Indian IT losses on Friday were led by a 2.4% drop in industry leader Tata Consultancy Services, while Infosys was down 2.2% and HCLTech dropped 1.2%.

