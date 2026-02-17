Brent falls as investors’ focus turns to US-Iran talks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Guinea-flagged oil tanker MT Bandra is seen alongside another vessel at El Palito terminal, near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, in December 2025.

By Mohi Narayan and Anushree Mukherjee

New Delhi/Bengaluru — Brent oil prices drifted lower in Asian trade on Tuesday as investors assessed risks of supply disruption after Iran conducted naval drills near the Strait of Hormuz right ahead of nuclear talks with the US later in the day.

Brent crude futures were down 0.47%, or 32c, at $68.33 a barrel by 4.30am GMT, following a 1.33% gain on Monday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $63.51 a barrel, up 62c, or 0.99%, but the move included all Monday’s price action as the contract did not have settlement that day due to the US Presidents Day holiday.

Many markets are closed on Tuesday for Lunar New Year holidays, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and Singapore.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would be involved “indirectly” in the talks in Geneva, adding he believes Tehran wants to make a deal. At the weekend, Trump said that regime change in Iran “would be the best thing that could happen”.

“Market sentiment is closely tied to the tone and progress of these negotiations ... sustaining a geopolitical risk premium in prices,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of SS WealthStreet, a New Delhi-based research firm.

Oil prices are therefore likely to stay volatile, with sharp two-way swings driven by diplomatic signals rather than pure demand-supply fundamentals, Sachdeva said.

Iran began a military drill on Monday in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital international waterway and oil export route from Gulf Arab states, who have been appealing for diplomacy to end the dispute.

Iran, along with fellow Opec members Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq, export most of their crude via the strait, mainly to Asia.

Meanwhile, Citi said if disruptions to Russian supply keep Brent in a $65 to $70 a barrel range in coming months, Opec+ is likely to respond by increasing output from spare capacity.

Opec+ is leaning towards a resumption in oil output increases from April, three Opec+ sources said, as the group prepares for peak summer demand and with prices bolstered by US-Iran tension.

“It is our base case that both Iran and Russia-Ukraine deals happen by or during the summer of this year, contributing to a decline in prices to $60-$62 [a barrel of] Brent,” Citi said.