Firm dollar puts gold on track for weekly loss

A shop attendant displays a pair of gold bracelets for Chinese weddings at a jewellery store in Hong Kong, China, on February 4 2026.

Bengaluru — Gold prices ticked lower on Friday and were set for a weekly decline, as the dollar climbed to a near one-month high, while investors awaited key US inflation data to assess the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

Spot gold dipped 0.1% to $4,991.99/oz 4.16am GMT, and was down about 1% for the week so far. US gold futures for April delivery were up 0.3% at $5,010.20.

“Precious metals are consolidating with a slight downward bias at this time.... We’ve seen the dollar picking up from its lows and that led to a bit of a pressure in precious metals,” said GoldSilver Central MD Brian Lan.

“Even during this period when there is no China market to support gold, we’ve seen that prices have more or less been steady, which also tells you that there is still a lot of buying in lower levels for gold.”

Markets in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan were closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

The dollar was set for its strongest weekly performance since October, supported by a run of stronger-than-expected economic data, a more hawkish Federal Reserve outlook and lingering tension between the US and Iran.

The personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, for December is now in focus for clues on US monetary policy.

Markets currently expect the Fed to deliver its first rate of the year in June, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Nonyielding bullion tends to do well in low-interest-rate environments.

Goldman Sachs said in a note that under the base case scenario, it expects central bank buying to re‑accelerate, while private investors will add exposure only in response to Fed rate cuts, driving gold higher to $5,400/oz by end‑2026.

It also said it continues to see the medium-term trajectory for gold prices as upward, potentially with elevated volatility.

Elsewhere, spot silver eased 0.6% to $77.88/oz. Spot platinum edged 0.3% down to $2,063.63/oz, while palladium lost 0.4% to $1,677.71.