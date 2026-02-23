Goldman Sachs lifts price outlook for Brent and WTI crude

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Goldman Sachs expects Brent and West Texas Intermediate prices to rise by $6 a barrel in the fourth quarter.

By Ishaan Arora

Bengaluru — Goldman Sachs raised its Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude forecasts for the fourth quarter of 2026 by $6 each to $60 and $56, respectively, on lower-than-expected Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) stocks, even as it maintained its view of a 2026 surplus.

The bank now assumes 2026 global inventory builds in OECD countries’ commercial stocks will only come to 19%, versus 27% previously, and it therefore expects Opec8+ — a subset of Opec — to begin gradually increasing production in the second quarter of 2026.

In a note dated Sunday, Goldman wrote that it is maintaining its 2026 surplus forecast of 2.3-million barrels per day (bpd), assuming no major supply disruption and no Russia-Ukraine peace. The bank sees Brent and WTI averaging $65 and $61 a barrel, respectively, in 2027.

Separately, in a note dated Saturday, Barclays said “oil market fundamentals are completely at odds with the super-glut narrative”.

Barclays said regarding oil prices, despite the 15% move higher year to date, geopolitical tensions still pose asymmetric upside risks.

Brent and WTI futures prices fell more than 1% on Monday as the US and Iran prepared for a third round of nuclear talks, easing fears of an escalating conflict.

“A potential 1-million barrel a day supply disruption — which corresponds to half of Iran’s crude exports — for 12 months would boost the fair value of oil by $8,” Barclays said.

Goldman, though, expects downside risks of $5 for Brent and $8 for WTI for the fourth quarter of 2026 if potential sanctions relief for Iran or Russia accelerates landed stock builds and unlocks higher supply in the longer term.