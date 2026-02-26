PODCAST | Greenland or dreamland? What investors should make of the US’s Arctic ambitions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The US’s interest in acquiring Greenland from Denmark has sparked debate over the island’s geopolitical and economic significance.

US president Donald Trump’s bid to take over Greenland has put the vast, icy island — a self‑governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark — in the global spotlight.

Some people are genuinely concerned, while others dismiss it as unlikely. But what’s really behind the fuss, and what does the evidence say about the idea of the US buying this self‑governing territory of the Kingdom of Denmark?

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: PSG Wealth

PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer Adriaan Pask unpacks the topic in this insightful podcast.

He addresses key questions, including:

Why has Greenland attracted US attention?

Are there previous historical episodes where the US considered buying Greenland?

How big are the proposed or implied “deal values” compared with the economies of the US, Denmark, and Greenland?

If money changed hands, who would actually get paid, and what are the GDP implications?

What does this mean for investors, and what is the probable impact on portfolios, if any?

Listen to the podcast now:

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which include PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit the PSG website for more information.