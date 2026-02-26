Softer dollar pushes gold higher

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An employee shows gold necklaces to customers at a jewellery store in Mumbai, India, in this file photo taken on January 30 2026.

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, boosted by a softer dollar and safe-haven demand amid uncertainty over US tariff policy and US-Iran talks.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $5,192.28/oz by 5am GMT. Bullion hit a more than three-week high on Tuesday.

US gold futures for April delivery were down 0.3% at $5,208.80.

“Price action reflects a repricing of fresh policy [tariff] uncertainty, geopolitical concerns, and a subdued dollar,” said Christopher Wong, a strategist at OCBC.

“Two-way consolidation is still likely in the interim as markets digest geopolitical [news], dollar moves, tariff surprises, and Fed policy uncertainty.”

The dollar began the day on the back foot, as better-than-expected earnings from Nvidia boosted investor confidence, while markets awaited details of the latest US tariffs on imports.

A softer greenback makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

The US tariff rate for some countries will rise to 15% or higher from the newly imposed 10%, US trade representative Jamieson Greer said on Wednesday, without naming any specific trading partners or giving further details.

Markets currently expect three 25-basis-point rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Investors awaited the weekly jobless claims data, due later in the day, for more clues on the Fed’s monetary policy path.

Iran and the US are scheduled to hold the latest round of talks in Geneva on Thursday aimed at resolving their longstanding nuclear dispute and averting new US strikes on Iran following a large-scale military build-up.

Deutsche Bank, meanwhile, noted a resumption of outperformance by white metals versus gold. “This is supportive of our silver forecast of $100/oz at year-end, based on a gold-silver ratio of 60,” the bank said in a note dated Wednesday.

Spot silver edged 0.1% lower to $89.29/oz, after climbing to a three-week high on Wednesday.

Spot platinum added 0.3% at $2,292.83/oz, while palladium lost 0.2% to $1,791.79. Both metals hit three-week highs in the previous session.