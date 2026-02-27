Global uncertainty puts gold on track for seventh consecutive monthly gain

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A gold necklace is displayed inside a jewellery store in Hong Kong, China, on February 4 2026.

Bengaluru — Gold was broadly steady on Friday, as a drop in US treasury yields eased the opportunity cost of holding bullion, offsetting a firm dollar and signs of progress in US-Iran talks.

Spot gold held at $5,184.69/oz 3.01am GMT.

Gold was set for its seventh consecutive month of gains, rising more than 6% in February, as US tariff uncertainty and mounting US-Iran tension boosted its safe-haven appeal.

Markets currently expect three 25-basis-point Fed rate cuts this year, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

US gold futures for April delivery were up 0.2% at $5,201.40.

“Ten-year US treasury yields after subtracting inflation, so the real yield has plummeted and that actually is currently a supporting factor, allowing gold to hold steady regardless of the risk premiums ticking down yesterday after US-Iran talks,” said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

The benchmark 10-year yield fell to a three-month low on the day, while the dollar was set to gain 0.6% for the month, as indications of a more hawkish Federal Reserve made dollar-priced gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The US and Iran made progress in Geneva on Thursday over Tehran’s nuclear programme, mediator Oman said, but hours of negotiation ended without a breakthrough to avert potential US strikes amid a massive military buildup.

Meanwhile, Fed chair nominee Kevin Warsh’s path to out-of-the-gate interest rate cuts, in alignment with President Donald Trump’s expectations, could be narrowing amid emerging bullishness about the US economy.

The number of Americans filing new applications for jobless benefits increased slightly last week, but the unemployment rate appeared to hold steady in February in a stable labour market.

Spot silver rose 1.6% to $89.79/oz and was headed for a 6.1% gain on the month.

Spot platinum added 3.9% to $2,260.09/oz, while palladium gained 1.7% to $1,805.24.