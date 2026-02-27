The benefits of blending developed and emerging markets in global portfolios

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Most global portfolios focus on developed markets, leaving emerging economies untapped. It’s worth expanding your ‘investable universe’ to incorporate both, writes Reza Fakie, co-manager of the Old Mutual Global Managed Alpha Fund.

As global geopolitics redraws trade routes, capital flows and spheres of influence, investors are increasingly framing the world as a choice between developed market stability and emerging market dynamism.

Yet this binary debate risks oversimplifying a far more nuanced opportunity set.

About the author: Reza Fakie is co-portfolio manager of the Old Mutual Global Managed Alpha Fund at Old Mutual Investment Group. (Old Mutual Investment Group)

Most global equity portfolios remain heavily concentrated in developed markets, often excluding emerging economies altogether — thereby narrowing their investable universe at a time when growth, innovation and structural reform are accelerating across parts of Asia and beyond.

In today’s fragmented global landscape, the question is no longer developed versus emerging markets, but whether a thoughtfully integrated exposure to both can unlock a broader and more resilient path to superior returns.

Most investors are very familiar with the emerging markets (EM)/developed markets (DM) market capitalisation split within the All Country World Index (ACWI). The chart below shows how it is dominated by DM stocks. However, what is less well known is that the number of EM stocks (1,200) is comparable to the number of DM stocks (1,300).

(Source: Old Mutual Investment Group)

This clearly means that the opportunity set is significantly expanded if a fund can also seek alpha opportunities from the EM universe.

However, the question this raises is whether this universe is investable.

Large universe of low-weighted stocks

To answer this, let’s start by considering the individual stock weights within the 2,500 strong ACWI universe.

Only 175 stocks have a weight that is greater than 0.1%.

Even more stark is the fact that 1,250 stocks have a weight that is less than 0.01% or 1bps.

This very long tail has been hugely exacerbated in global markets by the concentration challenges most indices now face, given the AI-related tech boom.

However, to put things into perspective, by only considering the top 500 stocks in the ACWI universe, we can highlight the ranking of some well-known EM stock:

Reliance Industries is the second-largest listed share in India with a market cap of $217bn (R3.7-trillion) – yet it has a weight of approximately 0.20%.

Naspers is well and truly down the list, ranking at number 330, with a weight of less than 0.1%

Based on this analysis we can deduce that there are indeed thousands of possible alpha opportunities.

The philosophy behind the Old Mutual Global Managed Alpha Fund centres on precise factor positioning rather than concentrated single-stock or country-level exposures. Active weight constraints are imposed relative to the ACWI benchmark, with individual security active weights capped at ±1% and country-level deviations at ±3%.

This means the fund managers will never have massive EM bets, but rather seek to add incremental alpha.

Sizing up sector exposures across both markets

Zooming out, the current sector exposures across EM and DM make for interesting reading. Analysis shows a remarkably similar split across industries. The largest differentials are in healthcare, with 10% in DM but only 3% in EM, and financials, with 17% in DM but a far larger 22% in EM.

Prior to the Covid-19 epidemic the tech weight was higher in EM than DM, but with the rise of the US mega caps, a similar tech weight is now observed in DM and EM.

In addition, following the global financial crisis there has been a sustained reversal in the DM financial sector dominance while EM financials have maintained a significant weight – mainly driven by the growth in Chinese banks.

Concentrating on developed and emerging market concentration

To better understand the EM opportunity set, it is worth drilling down into the 10 largest stocks in each index.

From this list, it is evident that most of the EM top stocks, like their DM counterparts, are not regional players but companies boasting significant global revenue streams — companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) which manufactures the world’s most advanced chips — or those that have market leading positions in the strategically important Chinese economy, such as Alibaba.

EM stock weight concentration is even more pronounced than DM concentration. However, it is important to note that there is far greater country diversification in EM relative to the DM universe, which is dominated by the US.

The proof is in the performance

The Old Mutual Global Managed Alpha Fund’s cumulative alpha since its inception in 2017 — see images below — illustrates how the combination of both EM and DM benefits global portfolios.

Splitting this alpha into EM and DM, approximately 30% of the total alpha versus ACWI has been derived from the model’s EM stock picks. This can be considered “super-sized” alpha, given that the fund’s overall EM weight has never exceeded more than 15% of the total portfolio.

(Source: Old Mutual Investment Group | 30 December 2025)

At the end of 2025, the Old Mutual Global Managed Alpha Fund reached two milestones: an eight-year track record and assets under management of $1bn.

The chart below shows that the UCITS fund has consistently outperformed the ACWI benchmark. Notably the fund ranks in the top quartile of the Morningstar peer group.

(Source: Old Mutual Investment Group)

From a rand perspective, it is also worth pointing out that the unit trust feeder fund now has a two-year track record, is approaching R1bn in assets under management and has produced top quartile ASISA performance to the end of January 2026.

Uncovering opportunity in the unknown

To further highlight the opportunity set offered by EM inclusion, and how this has added alpha to the Old Mutual Global Managed Alpha Fund, below are three companies that illustrate how the fund’s model is able to pick relatively unknown EM companies.

As opposed to predominantly focusing on the widely researched US mega caps, the fund’s investment approach has the ability to search the 2,500 stock universe and select even better alpha opportunities.

These stocks have small relative weights in ACWI but are anything but small companies.

1. ZTE Corp (China)

In SA, ZTE is known as a provider of cost-effective smart phones, but their business is far more diversified and produces a number of revenue streams, including cloud services.

The company has 75,000 employees, operates in 160 countries and has a market cap of R430bn versus Vodacom’s market cap of R300bn.

2. Elite Material Co (Taiwan)

Taiwan’s largest company, TSMC, is well known, but how about Elite Material Co? It produces the downstream materials used for mobile phones, data centres, and so on.

It has a market cap of R380bn — this is larger than almost all our SA Inc companies including our largest bank, FNB.

3. SK Square (South Korea)

While Samsung is a household name as Korea’s largest company, less known is SK Square. Its biggest profit driver is from SK Hynix, one of the world’s top memory-chip makers.

The stock has a market cap of R780bn. To put this into perspective, MTN and Vodacom’s combine market cap is R570bn.

A supersized solution

For most investors, achieving supersized returns is the ultimate objective.

This analysis has demonstrated that the addition of the EM universe to DM creates a richer alpha landscape for stock selection, setting global investors up for such results.

In conclusion, the same styles are observed across EM and DM, allowing the managers of the Old Mutual Global Managed Alpha Fund to implement region-agnostic style tilts through bottom-up stock selection.

This article was sponsored by Old Mutual Investment Group.

Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future investment performance.