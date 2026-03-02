WATCH | Global growth outlook: Is 2026 the year of recalibration?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If 2025 was the year of uncertainty, then it seems 2026 is shaping up to be the year of recalibration.

From slowing inflation and shifting interest rate cycles in the world’s biggest economies to fragile growth in Europe and renewed momentum in parts of Asia, the global outlook is cautiously optimistic, but far from settled.

Zoom in on Africa and the picture becomes more complex. Growth is expected to recover in key economies, helped by easing debt pressures and infrastructure investment, but currency volatility, energy constraints and geopolitical risk remain firmly in play.

And here at home in SA, 2026 could be a defining year. Can structural reforms finally translate into meaningful growth? Will confidence return to drive investment and jobs? And what about the looming municipal elections?

To unpack it all, BDTV’s head of news Bronwyn Seaborne caught up with Standard Bank’s chief economist Goolam Ballim in the latest episode of the Insights from Africa series.

The first part of this enlightening two-part interview covers expectations for the globe and Sub-Saharan Africa, while the second shifts the focus firmly to SA.

Watch now:

Discover the trends defining growth in 2026

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.