Markets

Gold gains on weaker dollar after Donald Trump’s war comments

US president suggests war in Middle East could end soon

Reuters Agency

Reuters

An Egyptian jeweller holds gold bars during an interview with Reuters as demand for gold bars and coins rises in Egypt, with buyers seeking a safer store of value amid volatile markets and economic uncertainty, traders and industry officials said, in Cairo, Egypt, on March 9 2026. (Mohamed Abd El Ghany)

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar and easing energy costs after US President Donald Trump suggested that the war in the Middle East could end soon.

Respite from a potential war-driven surge in inflation would probably reduce the chances of central banks raising interest rates, a positive for nonyielding gold.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $5,161.54/oz by 4.29am GMT. US gold futures for April delivery rose 1.3% to $5,171.10.

The dollar fell 0.3%, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Gold prices rose “due to the news flow from US President Trump himself, stating that there is a potential for de-escalation.... So what we could see is that potential inflation expectation starts to tone down given this dramatic fall in oil price,” said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

Oil prices fell by more than 10% following Trump’s comments.

But he also warned that US attacks could rise sharply if Iran sought to block tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which handles one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

The war has effectively shut the strait, stranding tankers for more than a week and forcing producers to halt output as storage fills up, sending energy prices soaring.

Gold prices fell by as much as 2% on Monday as higher energy costs fanned inflation concerns and further dimmed the prospects for a near-term cut in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve.

Investors expect the Fed to keep rates steady at the end of its two-day meeting on March 18, per CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Gold is seen as an inflation hedge, but low rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding it as a zero-yield asset.

Markets are now awaiting the US consumer price index for February, due on Wednesday, and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index — the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — on Friday.

Spot silver rose 1.4% to $88.25/oz. Spot platinum fell 0.2% to $2,177.02 and palladium lost 0.9% to $1,675.58.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

MICHAEL AVERY | A country that still fears the invisible hand

2

DUMISANI JANTJIES | Middle East war could derail SA’s now outdated budget

3

TOM EATON | Trump feeling his way into the end times with missiles for fingers

4

DUMA GQUBULE | Voters must punish insulting and self-absorbed leaders

5

CARTOON | Global economy’s supreme leader

Related Articles