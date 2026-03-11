Safe-haven demand lifts gold as traders await US CPI numbers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bengaluru — Gold edged higher on Wednesday on safe-haven demand and as a retreat in oil prices calmed inflation worry, reviving the expectation for potential Federal Reserve rate cuts this year as investors awaited US consumer price index (CPI) data that may offer more cues.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $5,202.10/oz by 5.25am GMT. US gold futures for April delivery fell 0.6% to $5,211.

Oil prices dropped below $90 a barrel on reports of the International Energy Agency proposing the largest release of oil reserves in its history to curb surging prices.

“With these [inflation] concerns having eased ... hedging and safe-haven attributes [of gold] has once again come to the fore. So, I think from current levels we remain optimistic,” said Nikos Kavalis, Singapore MD of Metals Focus.

The US and Israel pounded Iran with what the Pentagon and the Iranians on the ground called the most intense airstrikes of the war, despite global markets betting that Trump will seek to end the conflict soon.

The war has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas, stranding tankers for more than a week and forcing producers to halt output as storage fills, driving energy prices soaring.

Bullion, traditionally viewed as a safe-haven asset, has risen more than 20% so far this year, notching successive record highs amid heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

“I think it’s very likely that we’ll see gold get to over $6,000/oz by the third or fourth quarter this year, probably even higher early next year,” Kavalis said.

Markets are now awaiting the US CPI for February, due later in the day, and the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index — the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — on Friday.

Investors expect the Fed to keep rates steady at the end of its two-day meeting on March 18 but still expect at least two rate cuts this year, per CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Spot silver edged 0.2% lower to $88.24/oz. Spot platinum rose 0.1% to $2,202.52, and palladium rose 0.9% to $1,669.82.