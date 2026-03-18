Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Gold crashes below $5,000

The metal drops for a sixth straight day as the war in Iran stokes inflation

(Ruby-Gay Martin)

The gold price fell almost 2.5% on Wednesday, dropping below the psychologically important level of $5,000/oz in its sixth straight day of losses. The US is expecting an uptick in inflation due to higher oil prices following the start of the war on Iran. After beginning the year with expectations of interest rate cuts, it now appears that rates will be higher for longer, as long as the war rages on.

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