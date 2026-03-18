STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Sasol’s upward march

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Shares in Sasol climbed to their best level in more than two years on Tuesday after five straight days of gains powered by the escalating conflict in Iran. This after Israel said it had killed the country’s security chief Ali Larijani in a targeted airstrike on Tehran. The fossil fuel major is on track for its best month since November 2020 after having gained more than 40% since the war broke out.