WATCH: Transparency — the real wealth strategy

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'Bank on it' host Koshiek Karan and Craig Gradidge of Gradidge Mahura Investments.

Fee structures and professional standards have a direct influence on the speed of your wealth creation.

This is one of the biggest takeouts from the latest episode of Bank on it — Capitec’s popular video and podcast series, developed in partnership with Business Day, and hosted by renowned financial education influencer Koshiek Karan.

In this episode — watch it below — Karan discusses the dos and don’ts of financial planning with Craig Gradidge, a veteran wealth manager and co-founder of Gradidge Mahura Investments, the only black-owned professional practice in SA to be approved by the Financial Planning Institute (FPI).

The conversation bridges the gap between high-level wealth protection and the ground-level discipline required to build it, moving beyond the compliance check into the granular details of how fee structures and professional standards directly influence the speed of wealth creation.

Transparency isn’t just an ethical choice; it’s a necessity for wealth protection — Craig Gradidge, Gradidge Mahura Investments

One of the most reliable predictors of long-term investment value is transparency, says Gradidge. He explains that while most investors understand that a 1% fee is lower than a 2% fee, few appreciate the geometric impact of that difference over time.

Fees act like a silent tax, says Gradidge.

“If your portfolio earns 10% but you pay 2.5% in total fees, you aren’t just losing 2.5% of your growth, you’re losing the ability for that 2.5% to compound next year.

“Over a 30-year time horizon, a 1% difference in fees can result in a final portfolio that is 30% to 40% smaller. This is why transparency isn’t just an ethical choice; it’s a necessity for wealth protection.”

A provider’s willingness to disclose fees is a primary indicator of their accountability and the genuine value they offer to the client.

“Financial providers that are deliberately vague about their costs aren’t just hiding fees; they are likely eroding the very foundation of your financial legacy,” says Gradidge, adding that these hidden leaks can derail a retirement plan over the longer term.

Some providers use “friction” to discourage enquiry.

“Red flags are when a provider refers you to a call centre instead of listing a clear rand value or percentage that is allocated to fees on a statement,” Gradidge says.

“Fee obfuscation includes providing a fund fact sheet that shows 8% growth while failing to mention the administration or advice fee.

“True transparency requires an effective annual cost breakdown that aggregates every layer of cost into a single, understandable number.”

Strategic wealth management, says Gradidge, is as much about leakage prevention as it is about growth. A disciplined, inclusive approach to planning must start with an honest assessment of the total expense ratio and its impact on compounding.

Credible advice essential in the Two-Pot era

With the implementation of the Two-Pot retirement system, the South African savings landscape has become significantly more complex.

An adviser’s value now lies in liquidity management, ensuring that early access to retirement funds doesn’t trigger unnecessary tax events or derail the compounding engine of the retirement pot.

They are also able to help clients audit the benefits of their current structures such as ensuring that their retirement annuities and tax-free savings are optimised for new legislative realities.

In a challenging market, you need a partner whose fiduciary duty is legally and professionally validated. It ensures that your adviser is a partner in your success, rather than just a distributor of financial products.

Partnering with an FPI-approved professional practice is a non-negotiable for professionals looking to grow their wealth and high-net-worth individuals who require technical expertise to navigate SA’s evolving risk and tax landscape.

This episode of Bank on it provides a framework for auditing your current financial partnerships. It moves beyond the “what” of investing to the “how”, offering actionable insights into identifying providers who act as genuine partners in your wealth creation.

Watch it now:

About ‘Bank on it’

As a leading financial institution, Capitec is committed to empowering individuals and businesses. Through its Bank on it leadership series of videos and vodcast, the bank provides authentic conversations and actionable insights that help entrepreneurs and business leaders navigate the complexities of today’s market, reaffirming its commitment to financial inclusion and innovation.

New episodes of Bank on it premiere on Business Day TV (DStv Channel 412). You can also find them on the Business Day website and Business Day TV YouTube channel and Capitec’s YouTube channel and the bank’s website.

Follow the conversation and share your thoughts on social media using the hashtag #BankOnIt, and by following Capitec on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

This article was sponsored by Capitec.