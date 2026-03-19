PODCAST | The dark side of the shadow banking system: what investors need to know

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Adriaan Pask explains how the fast-growing shadow banking system works, and why its risks are too big for investors to ignore.

Non-bank financial institutions — the firms that make up what experts call the shadow banking system — now control more than half of the world’s financial assets.

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer, explains how this fast-growing system works, and why its risks are too big for investors to ignore. Picture: PSG Wealth

While these institutions provide essential credit and liquidity outside traditional banks, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer Adriaan Pask highlights that their rapid growth, high leverage, and limited transparency create risks that can ripple through markets.

In this podcast, Pask unpacks:

How the shadow banking system works;

The key sectors driving its growth;

The risks involved; and

Recent events that illustrate its vulnerabilities.

Listen to the podcast now:

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1657534">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which include PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit the PSG website for more information.