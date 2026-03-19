STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Sibanye-Stillwater succumbing to pressure

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Shares in Sibanye-Stillwater dropped the most on the JSE on Wednesday as the gold price continued to fall. Also hitting the stock was a pullback in the platinum price following two days of gains. The company, which produces both metals, has seen its share price tumble 26% so far this month as the dollar has strengthened since the start of the war on Iran. This does however come off a record-breaking year where the share price rose more than 300% in 2025.