MARKET HIGHLIGHT | JSE precious metals index slumps

The JSE precious metals & mining index has shed about 17% of its value in the past week as war in the Middle East fuels its biggest monthly sell-off in years. On Thursday the index slumped by nearly more than 7%, bringing its fall since the start of the war to almost 30%. So far this is its worst month since March 2020 when South Africa was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.
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