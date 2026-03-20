Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Valterra hit in sector-wide bloodbath

The JSE’s largest platinum miner plunges about 8.5% in a broader sell-off amid Iran war

Valterra Platinum (Dorothy Kgosi)

The platinum price slipped to a three-month low on Thursday after losing about 8.5% over two days. Valterra Platinum, the JSE’s largest platinum miner, plunged by the most since March 3, down almost 9%, amid a sector-wide bloodbath.

iran war

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