JSE heads for worst month since 2008 due to Iran war

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Smoke rises after an Israeli strike, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from Marjayoun, Lebanon, on March 22 2026.

The JSE is on track for its worst month since the 2008 global financial crisis as the war in Iran sends inflation expectations skyrocketing, triggering a sell-off in mining and banking stocks.

Global oil prices rose to $114/bbl on Monday, up 55% since the first US-Israeli strikes on February 28. This is as the mounting conflict continues to threaten the 20% of global supply that usually passes through the Strait of Hormuz, which is now effectively blocked by Iran.

As oil prices roil the local stock exchange, the all share index has plunged almost 16% this month, its biggest drop since October 2008, surpassing its 12.83% drop in March 2020 at the onset of Covid-19 lockdowns.

Leading the losses are precious metals and mining stocks, which have shed more than 30% so far in March, with the gold price down by a fifth and platinum not far behind.

The plunge on the JSE has wiped out a combined R615bn in market value across the JSE’s three largest gold miners — AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Harmony Gold — and a further R330bn together from Sibanye-Stillwater and platinum group metal miners Valterra and Impala.

The JSE top 40, 35% of which consists of mining companies, has lost about 15% over this period.

Inflation fuels fear

Due to the weaker rand, South Africa’s financial sector has also shed hundreds of billions in value in recent weeks.

The main culprit behind the bloodbath is inflation, with rising oil prices fuelling fears that monetary policymakers will hike rates in the coming months. Economists now expect inflation to jump from 3.2% in March to 4.5% in April as fuel stations implement their biggest monthly petrol and diesel price hikes on record.

The sudden shift in the interest rate outlook has sparked the sell-off of precious metals, which are less attractive than bonds in times of high interest rates. Already in March, gold and platinum have suffered as investors flock to the dollar as a safe haven.

Three weeks into the war, there is little sign of tension easing. Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump said he would “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if the country did not reopen the Strait within 48 hours, with Iran threatening its own escalation should Trump follow through on that promise.

The spat saw gold plunge by as much as 8.6% on Monday, touching a four-month low of $4,099/oz. At its worst level of the day, platinum had fallen by more than 13%.

The rand, in turn, opened the week at a three-month low of R17.18/$. It has taken a hit of more than 5% since the start of the war, thanks to falling commodity prices and a firmer greenback.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci), which tracks consumer and business confidence in the country, has called for an immediate ceasefire in Iran, warning that the war will significantly hurt global growth.

In a statement on Monday, it said financial market instability caused by the war will have a “significant impact on the global economy, with the resultant negative effects on the business cycle and a clear deterioration in inflation, interest rates, economic growth, exchange rates and commodity prices”.