MARKET HIGHLIGHT | All fall down

The JSE all share index ended 0.45% down on Friday for its third week of losses, with the cumulative drop since the war on Iran began at the end of February now at more than 14%, making it the worst month for the bourse since March 2020 when South Africa went into a hard lockdown to reduce the spread of Covid-19. With daily mixed messages coming from the US administration, and what appears to be no clear plan, it is anybody’s guess when the war might end.
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