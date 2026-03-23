STOCK HIGHLIGHT | WeBuyCars still has gas

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WeBuyCars capped its best week in nine months on Friday, recording gains on four of the five trading days, for a total of 9.4%. The used car dealership network has been a boon for investors since listing in April 2024, with its share price having gained nearly 130% in that time. While it is facing some pressure from the cheap new Chinese cars that have been flooding the South African market recently, it is still selling about 15,000 used vehicles a month.