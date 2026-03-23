WATCH | Mind over market: trading success is about more than strategy, say the pros

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Now in its second season, the Born to Trade vodcast by global multi-asset broker Exness delivers valuable insights into trading strategies through engaging, thought-provoking conversations with professional traders and financial experts.

In episode 4, titled Mind over Market, the discussion moves decisively away from charts and technical indicators, focusing instead on the internal dimensions of trading performance.

Hosted by Nima Siar, head of Partnership and Business Development Initiatives at Exness, the episode — watch below — brings together professional contract for difference (CFD) traders Sam Keys, Henry Onyefunuwe Smith and Doyen Wilson for an in-depth conversation on resilience, emotional regulation, and the psychological discipline required for long-term consistency.

While each trader approaches the market differently, their conclusions converge on one central truth: sustainable performance is shaped less by prediction and more by self-control.

Focus as the anchor

The discussion opens with a defining question: if trading is a battle between fear and focus, which one are you mastering right now?

All three answer without hesitation.

“Focus,” Keys says, reinforcing the idea with a phrase he lives by: “Where your focus goes, energy flows.” For him, trading becomes mentally draining when attention is scattered across too many variables. Concentrated effort within defined trading windows produces better outcomes.

If you’re not focused on what you do, you will not come out successful — Henry Onyefunuwe Smith, professional CFD trader

Wilson echoes this perspective, explaining that “the only thing that can keep you trading for so long is being focused”. He believes longevity comes from sustained concentration rather than emotional reaction.

Smith extends the idea beyond trading itself. “If you’re not focused on what you do, you will not come out successful,” he says.

In this framing, focus is not motivational language — it is structural discipline. It determines how long a trader can operate without self-sabotage.

Psychology before strategy

As the conversation deepens, Keys reframes what many traders consider the core driver of success. “When it comes to making quality decisions in the market, I figured out that 80% of the thing is all about your emotions.”

Technical precision, he explains, does not guarantee consistent execution. “It’s not about how sharp your trade set is … It’s all about what you do with the ones you have.”

A trader may identify a high-quality setup, enter correctly, and see early profit, but emotional instability can distort what happens next. “If you have a weak emotion and a weak psychology, you’re likely going to be losing on a winning trade.”

The market does not always defeat traders. Often, their reactions do.

If you have a weak emotion and a weak psychology, you’re likely going to be losing on a winning trade — Sam Keys, professional CFD trader

Wilson attributes emotional control to preparation. “You have to plan before you trade,” he says.

His process includes writing down the amount he intends to risk and the amount he intends to make before opening charts. “I write the things I want to do, the amount I want to make, and the risks I want to take.” Predefined structure reduces impulsive decisions once volatility begins.

Equally important is knowing when to stop. After reaching his planned objective, Wilson says, “We need to have to ‘stop trading’.” The ability to disengage when targets are met is often harder than finding an entry.

Smith reinforces this idea from the perspective of loss. “When you say, ‘Okay, this is the amount I’m planning on losing today,’ it means your mind is already at that figure.”

Anticipated losses do not destabilise identity or confidence. “There will be bad days,” he acknowledges, “but the bad days won’t affect your life because you have planned for it.”

Planning, in this context, is psychological protection.

Greed, limits, and recovery

The most candid moment of the episode comes when Wilson shares an experience of losing over $100,000 during a period of overconfidence. Looking back, he identifies the dominant emotion: greed.

After a strong, profitable streak, risk exposure increased aggressively. Confidence evolved into excess. When losses began, discipline weakened further, and recovery attempts became reactive. His solution was not a technical adjustment, but distance. “I had to chill out … leave the market for a while, then come back stronger.”

From that setback emerged a crucial principle: boundaries preserve longevity. “Make sure you have a limit,” especially on how much you can lose, Wilson advises. As traders grow, so does their capacity — and temptation — to risk more. Defined limits create stability.

Keys adds another layer, pointing out that many traders “fail to plan on their plan not to go according to plan”. Without contingency thinking, drawdowns feel catastrophic rather than statistical. He describes the surrender mindset bluntly. “If I perish, I perish.” Professional trading requires preparation not only for opportunity, but for adversity.

Make sure you have a limit, especially on how much you can lose — Doyen Wilson, professional CFD trader

Wilson emphasises self-review as the corrective mechanism. “The secret to mastering your psychology is mastering yourself.”

Tracking emotional responses helps identify patterns, greed increasing, fear escalating, and revenge impulses forming — before they spiral.

The psychology of money

The discussion widens further when Keys notes that “the psychology of trading is exactly the same psychology of money”. How individuals manage money outside markets often mirrors how they manage risk within them. Impulsive financial behaviour translates directly into impulsive trading behaviour.

Smith returns to the starting point: motivation. “Why are you coming into this space?” he asks. Entering trading under urgent financial pressure can create an emotional burden that distorts decision-making. His advice is grounded and direct: “Trade from a position of rest and peace.”

Mental stability precedes disciplined risk management.

Trade from a position of rest and peace — Henry Onyefunuwe Smith, professional CFD trader

All three traders highlight habits that reinforce this stability. Keys credits exercise and meditation, explaining, “physical activities help me to put my mind together”.

Smith emphasises mental alignment, stating, “Wherever you want to get to in life, you must first get it in your mind.” These routines build psychological resilience before volatility enters the equation.

Discipline supported by stability

While mindset drives execution, infrastructure reinforces it. Traders operating within strict limits depend on stable spreads, reliable execution speed, and transparent withdrawal processes to maintain confidence.

For professional CFD traders, infrastructure such as that provided by Exness supports those predefined parameters. Stable execution reduces external uncertainty, allowing traders to focus on discipline rather than operational friction.

Episode 4 of the Born to Trade vodcast ultimately reinforces a clear principle: trading performance is not defined solely by strategy. It is defined by self-regulation.

Focus sustains longevity. Limits protect capital. Self-control defines mastery. Mind over market.

This article was sponsored by Exness.

The views in this article must not be considered as financial advice and do not reflect the policy of the publication.

Exness ZA (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in SA as a financial services provider (FSP number: 51024). Exness’s services relate to complex derivative products which are traded outside an exchange. These products come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage and thus are not appropriate for all investors.