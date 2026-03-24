Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Canary in the coal mine?

Shares of Thungela Resources fell as much as 14% on Monday before ending 7.5% weaker

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Shares in Thungela Resources fell as much as 14% in intraday trading before ending 7.5% weaker on Monday. The sell-off came after it reported a full-year loss for 2025, driven by impairments linked to lower coal prices and currency pressures.

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