STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Canary in the coal mine?

Shares in Thungela Resources fell as much as 14% in intraday trading before ending 7.5% weaker on Monday. The sell-off came after it reported a full-year loss for 2025, driven by impairments linked to lower coal prices and currency pressures.
Shares in Thungela Resources fell as much as 14% in intraday trading before ending 7.5% weaker on Monday. The sell-off came after it reported a full-year loss for 2025, driven by impairments linked to lower coal prices and currency pressures.
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