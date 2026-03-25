Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Rand back above R17

Hopes of de-escalation in Iran fizzle out

Rand (Ruby-Gay Martin)

The rand reversed earlier gains on Tuesday to end the day weaker, with fading optimism over potential talks between the US and Iran weighing on risk sentiment. After initially firming to R16.77/$ it later fell as much as 1.8% after Iran dismissed claims of talks with the US, curbing hopes of a near-term de-escalation in the war.

iran war

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

BRIAN BENFIELD | Reserve Bank’s prime lending rate reform deserves support for its clarity but it comes with dangers

2

WANDILE SIHLOBO | Middle East war threatens SA agriculture exports

3

NEMA RAMKHELAWAN-BHANA | Rising geopolitical stress triggers flight to credibility

4

MICHAEL FRIDJHON | Stereotypes fade as pinotage earns wine lovers’ respect

5

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE | Opaque government practices undermine smallholder farmers

Related Articles