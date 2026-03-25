The rand reversed earlier gains on Tuesday to end the day weaker, with fading optimism over potential talks between the US and Iran weighing on risk sentiment. After initially firming to R16.77/$ it later fell as much as 1.8% after Iran dismissed claims of talks with the US, curbing hopes of a near-term de-escalation in the war.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Rand back above R17
Hopes of de-escalation in Iran fizzle out
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