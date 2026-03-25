Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Spar’s woes stack up

The retailer was the second‑worst performer on the JSE on Tuesday

(Ruby-Gay Martin)

Spar was the second‑worst performer on the JSE on Tuesday, with its share price falling more than 3%. The stock’s performance follows recent headwinds, including a surprise CEO resignation and ongoing cost‑cutting measures which may include staff cuts. Persistent challenges with margins and trading in a highly competitive retail environment have also weighed on the stock.

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