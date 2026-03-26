Gold loses ground as traders mull chance of Middle East ceasefire

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Visitors hold a rough gold bar inside a processing room at Sibanye-Stillwater's Ezulwini Processing plant near Westonaria, west of Johannesburg, on March 17 2026.

Gold prices fell on Thursday after two consecutive sessions of gains, as investors awaited clearer signs of progress in Middle East de-escalation efforts, the outcome of which could shape the global financial and monetary policy landscape.

Spot gold fell 1% to $4,476.51/oz by 5.55am GMT. US gold futures for April delivery lost 2.1% to $4,457.

US President ​Donald Trump said Iran was desperate to make a deal to end nearly four weeks of fighting, contradicting the Iranian foreign minister who said his country was reviewing a US proposal but had ​no intention of holding talks to wind down the conflict.

“In the next 24-48 hours, [gold prices] will just be about reacting to headlines about negotiations,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

“The really big moves will happen probably at the start of next week when it becomes clearer whether the US launches a ground invasion in Iran over the weekend.”

Trump has vowed to hit Iran harder if Tehran fails to accept that the country has been “defeated militarily”, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday.

Brent crude futures climbed back above $100 a barrel on concerns that protracted fighting in the Middle East will further disrupt energy flows.

Since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran, Tehran has attacked nations that host US bases and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, which handles a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas.

Higher crude prices tend to fuel inflation by pushing up transport and manufacturing costs. Though rising inflation typically boosts gold’s appeal as a hedge, high interest rates weigh on demand for the non-yielding asset.

Markets now see almost no chances of a Federal Reserve rate cut this year, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. Before the conflict, markets were expecting at least two cuts.

Spot silver fell 1.9% to $69.90/oz. Spot platinum was down 1.4% at $1,893.60, while palladium dropped 2% to $1,394.83.