Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Thungela Resources loses steam

The producer was among the worst performers on the JSE on Wednesday

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Thungela Resources was among the worst performers on the JSE on Wednesday, falling 9.4% in intraday trade. The stock came under pressure as energy and coal prices lost momentum, with reports of Pakistan having offered to broker peace talks with respect to the war on Iran, and so reducing the chances of a wider conflict engulfing more of the Middle East, and reducing the recent support for coal prices.

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