Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Oil treads water

Brent traders wait for more news on Iran peace talks

Brent oil (Karen Moolman)

Brent crude broke a three day winning streak on Monday as profit-taking kicked in after US President Donald Trump said he was in “serious discussions” over a potential end to the war on Iran. The price, however, is still up almost 55% since the US and Israel launched their first attack on February 28. The increase has caused an inflation scare across the globe which is only likely to calm should the attacks from all sides come to an end.

iran waroil pricedonald trump

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