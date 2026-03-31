STOCK HIGHLIGHT | South32 heads north

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South32 was the best performer on the JSE on Monday after investment bank Citigroup upgraded it to a “buy” from “neutral”. The move came as the war on Iran has disrupted global aluminium supplies, with the latter having attacked major facilities in the region. The company has also recently mothballed its loss-making Mozambican smelter Mozal, the second-largest in the southern hemisphere, after it was unable to purchase electricity at an affordable price.