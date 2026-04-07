Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT | BAT shares head for R1,000

British American Tobacco rallies, helped by buyback activity and more favourable sentiment

BAT (Dorothy Kgosi)

British American Tobacco (BAT) rallied on Thursday, helped by buyback activity and more favourable sentiment. The market appears to be shifting its view of BAT from a defensive stock to a growth-orientated consumer goods firm.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Business Day launches new app

2

Premium business news as it happens! Join the Business Day WhatsApp channel

3

In light of energy shocks, Xi urges faster development of nuclear and solar projects

4

JJ Spaun ends dry spell with Texas Open victory

5

Mercedes-Benz reveals refreshed GLE SUV and Coupé

Related Articles