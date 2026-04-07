STOCK HIGHLIGHT | BAT shares head for R1,000

British American Tobacco (BAT) rallied on Thursday, helped by buyback activity and more favourable sentiment. The market appears to be shifting its view of BAT from a defensive stock to a growth-orientated consumer goods firm.
British American Tobacco (BAT) rallied on Thursday, helped by buyback activity and more favourable sentiment. The market appears to be shifting its view of BAT from a defensive stock to a growth-orientated consumer goods firm.
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