Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Platinum drops for the third day

Profit-taking after recent gains drives platinum down

Platinum (Dorothy Kgosi)

Platinum fell for a third straight day on Wednesday as a result of profit‑taking after recent gains, softer industrial demand — particularly from the automotive sector — and lingering weak sentiment across metal markets since the Iran war began.

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