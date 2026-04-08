MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Platinum drops for the third day

Platinum fell for a third straight day on Wednesday as a result of profit‑taking after recent gains, softer industrial demand — particularly from the automotive sector — and lingering weak sentiment across metal markets since the Iran war began.
Platinum fell for a third straight day on Wednesday as a result of profit‑taking after recent gains, softer industrial demand — particularly from the automotive sector — and lingering weak sentiment across metal markets since the Iran war began.
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