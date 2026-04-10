STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Market pleased with Alphamin

Shares in Alphamin Resources shot up more than 5% after it announced a 46% quarter-on-quarter improvement in expected earnings for the first quarter, boosted by steady, record-level production and sales from its Mpama South tin mine expansion.
Shares in Alphamin Resources shot up more than 5% after it announced a 46% quarter-on-quarter improvement in expected earnings for the first quarter, boosted by steady, record-level production and sales from its Mpama South tin mine expansion.
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