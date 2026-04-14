STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Investors back Thungela’s prospects

Shares in Thungela Resources rose 9.5% on Monday as investors rotated into coal- and energy-linked stocks as tension remained high in the Middle East. Booming oil prices boosted sentiment towards traditional energy producers.
Shares in Thungela Resources rose 9.5% on Monday as investors rotated into coal- and energy-linked stocks as tension remained high in the Middle East. Booming oil prices boosted sentiment towards traditional energy producers.
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