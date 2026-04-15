Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Rand holds its own

Weaker greenback, softer oil prices and a rebound in gold offer support

(Dorothy Kgosi)

The rand ended little changed at R16.35/$, with support from softer oil prices, a weaker dollar and a rebound in gold. Better global risk sentiment and commodity dynamics boosted demand for emerging market currencies

economy

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