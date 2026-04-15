MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Rand holds its own

The rand ended little changed at R16.35/$, with support from softer oil prices, a weaker dollar and a rebound in gold. Better global risk sentiment and commodity dynamics boosted demand for emerging market currencies
The rand ended little changed at R16.35/$, with support from softer oil prices, a weaker dollar and a rebound in gold. Better global risk sentiment and commodity dynamics boosted demand for emerging market currencies
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