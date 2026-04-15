STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Karooooo hit as sentiment cools

Karooooo shares fell 8% on Tuesday, likely a correction after Monday’s rally. Pressure on global software stocks and uncertain macro and geopolitical conditions are weighing on sentiment towards growth-orientated counters like Karooooo.
Karooooo shares fell 8% on Tuesday, likely a correction after Monday’s rally. Pressure on global software stocks and uncertain macro and geopolitical conditions are weighing on sentiment towards growth-orientated counters like Karooooo.
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