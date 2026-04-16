MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Investors lock in gold profits

Gold prices eased almost 1% yesterday after recently testing one-month highs, as improving prospects for US-Iran diplomacy reduced safe-haven demand. A firmer US dollar added to the pressure, while investors locked in profits following recent gains
Gold prices eased almost 1% yesterday after recently testing one-month highs, as improving prospects for US-Iran diplomacy reduced safe-haven demand. A firmer US dollar added to the pressure, while investors locked in profits following recent gains
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